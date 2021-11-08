UBS Group Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $65.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.97.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

