Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

DCO stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ducommun by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

