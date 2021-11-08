Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

