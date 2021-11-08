CIBC Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$84.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

