Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given a $164.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.31.

FNV stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,069,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

