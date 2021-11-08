Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

