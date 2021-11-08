Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $38.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PING. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.64.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.