Citigroup Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $116.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $104.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.