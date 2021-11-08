EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

