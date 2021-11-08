Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,096,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

