H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of H.I.G. Acquisition worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 336,988 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $287,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

