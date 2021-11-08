Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 8,332 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 226,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

