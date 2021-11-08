Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,718 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,340 shares of company stock worth $2,083,088 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

