Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,363 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.51% of Deluxe worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. State Street Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,436 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 29.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE DLX opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.60. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

