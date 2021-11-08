Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $31,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $12,368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 445,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

