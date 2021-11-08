Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $80,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,328,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE AQUA opened at $43.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.