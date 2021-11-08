Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY opened at $81.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 204,005 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.