Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,329 shares of company stock worth $99,235,041. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $338.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $338.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

