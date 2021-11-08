-$0.13 EPS Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FREY stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $13.80.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
