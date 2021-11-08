-$0.13 EPS Expected for FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) This Quarter

Analysts expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

