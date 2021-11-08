$1.90 EPS Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $95.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

