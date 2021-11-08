Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 987,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of Wipro worth $81,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $6,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $6,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

