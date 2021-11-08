Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.83% of Patterson Companies worth $83,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.75 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.