Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.24.

GPN stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

