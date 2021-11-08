State Street Corp Purchases 97,241 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $85,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 181,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 145,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after acquiring an additional 348,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

