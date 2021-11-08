State Street Corp Has $86.46 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $86,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 182,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.78 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $181.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

