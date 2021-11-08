Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $69,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

