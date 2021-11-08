Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $800,000 Stock Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of First Capital worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAP. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of -0.04. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 30.32%.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

