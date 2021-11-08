Marshall Wace LLP Takes $205,000 Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 866.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,057 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $7,179,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

