MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,331. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

