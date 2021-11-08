102,327 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

KNX opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $60.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

