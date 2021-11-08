Northern Trust Corp Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of Shift4 Payments worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

