Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

