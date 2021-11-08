Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

