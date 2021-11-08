Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCGN opened at $10.24 on Monday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

