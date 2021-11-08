Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

