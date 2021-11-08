Surmodics (SRDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SRDX stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 569.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Surmodics news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,614 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

