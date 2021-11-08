Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the period. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $47,665,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2,534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

