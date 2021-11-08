DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

