Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 149,111 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,111 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 35.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $2,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

