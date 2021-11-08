Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $123.16 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.