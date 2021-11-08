Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $123.16 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.