a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report sales of $136.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $509.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.10 million to $514.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $754.67 million, with estimates ranging from $743.73 million to $771.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

NYSE:AKA opened at $11.60 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

