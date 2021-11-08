Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $493.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $239.25 and a one year high of $519.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

