AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 476.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,166 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $14,121,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,546,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,602,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

