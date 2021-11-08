Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Adient worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $46.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.