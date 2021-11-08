AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 507.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.07 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $208.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.