Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $121.35 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 37.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

