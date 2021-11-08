AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,751 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,788,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $888,113.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,276 shares of company stock valued at $54,875,009 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $312.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.41 and a 52-week high of $323.97. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

