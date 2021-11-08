Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 702,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

