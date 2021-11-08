Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Raised to $52.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.