TD Securities Lowers GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

